Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,938 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,125,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Masonite International worth $237,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after purchasing an additional 186,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,149 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Masonite International stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.