Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,518,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.83% of Cloopen Group worth $38,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAAS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

NYSE:RAAS opened at $4.29 on Monday. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.