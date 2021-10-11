Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.58. 3,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,837. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

