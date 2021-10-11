Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

COGT opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 871,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,367,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 33.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.