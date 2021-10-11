Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CGNX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cognex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Cognex by 3.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.