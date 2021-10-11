Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) were up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 4,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 726,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

