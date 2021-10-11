Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 11th (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global’s (NASDAQ:COIN) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 11th. Coinbase Global had issued 114,850,769 shares in its initial public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $28,712,692,250 based on an initial share price of $250.00. After the expiration of Coinbase Global’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN stock opened at $248.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.45. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $270,627.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.