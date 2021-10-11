Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 11th (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global’s (NASDAQ:COIN) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 11th. Coinbase Global had issued 114,850,769 shares in its initial public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $28,712,692,250 based on an initial share price of $250.00. After the expiration of Coinbase Global’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.
COIN stock opened at $248.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.45. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $270,627.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
