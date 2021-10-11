Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLB. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

COLB stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.57. 277,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,202. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 54,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

