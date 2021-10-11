Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $86.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Comerica traded as high as $85.15 and last traded at $84.99, with a volume of 717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.23.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Truist cut their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

