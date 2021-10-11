Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 15,465 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 836.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,245 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 853.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after acquiring an additional 469,427 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 882.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $86.88 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

