Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000.

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $227.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $153.22 and a 1 year high of $236.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.77.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.