Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,104,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 311,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 24,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $87.46 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

