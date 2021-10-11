Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,418 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.01, a P/E/G ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

