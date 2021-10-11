Comparing AcuityAds (ATY) and The Competition

AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) is one of 122 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AcuityAds to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares AcuityAds and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AcuityAds
|$78.30 million
|$2.76 million
|30.90
|AcuityAds Competitors
|$1.04 billion
|$2.10 million
|14.72
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AcuityAds and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AcuityAds
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|AcuityAds Competitors
|643
|3084
|4723
|89
|2.50
AcuityAds currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.81%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 31.88%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
16.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares AcuityAds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AcuityAds
|8.27%
|37.91%
|21.30%
|AcuityAds Competitors
|-36.40%
|-1,712.52%
|-10.45%
Summary
AcuityAds beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.