Comparing OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) & Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% OpGen -906.54% -99.01% -51.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viridian Therapeutics and OpGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 OpGen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.59%. OpGen has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.29%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than OpGen.

Volatility and Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OpGen has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and OpGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 142.89 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.36 OpGen $4.21 million 19.82 -$26.21 million ($1.61) -1.35

OpGen has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OpGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats OpGen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs). The firms products include Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction. The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

