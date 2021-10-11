COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $31.47

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.47, but opened at $30.76. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 787 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.