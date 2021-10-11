Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 42,411 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,168. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

