Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 5,477 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,448,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

