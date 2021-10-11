Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $616,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.40. 747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

