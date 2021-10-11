Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,125,271. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

