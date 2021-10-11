CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CONMED were worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,648,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 118.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after buying an additional 350,239 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $138.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.68.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

