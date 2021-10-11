Connectome Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $140,730.66 and $1.35 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Connectome has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00204432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00096597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

