Contrasting Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) & Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) and Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marubeni and Mitsubishi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marubeni $59.73 billion 0.24 $2.12 billion $12.02 6.91 Mitsubishi $121.55 billion 0.19 $1.62 billion N/A N/A

Marubeni has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitsubishi.

Volatility and Risk

Marubeni has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marubeni and Mitsubishi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marubeni 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Marubeni and Mitsubishi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marubeni 4.05% 15.23% 4.20% Mitsubishi 1.68% 3.52% 1.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Marubeni shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marubeni beats Mitsubishi on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products. The Chemical & Forest Products segment merchandises petrochemicals, electronic materials, and functional chemicals, and also handles agricultural materials including pesticides and fertilizers. The Energy & Metals segment covers the trade of petroleum and gas, raw materials development and gas station retail, non-iron light metals; as well as steel products such as steel sheets, tubes other steel products. The Transportation & Industrial Machinery engages in the export, import, wholesale and retail of transport equipment; as well as the navigation of cargo boats, tankers, and LNG ships. The Power Projects & Plant segment engages in the development,

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others. The Global Environmental and Infrastructure segment handles trading and related business operations in power generation, water, transportation, and other necessary infrastructure. The Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development segment deals with asset management, infrastructure financing, corporate financing, and leasing. It also provides solutions in construction and real estate development focusing on commercial facilities and urban development, condominium development, and logistics. The Energy Business segment explores, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, petroleum products, petroleum coke, coal coke, carbon products, and liquefied petroleum gas. The Metals segment supplies steel products, non-ferrous metals, and ferrous raw materials. The Machinery segment handles industrial machinery, shipping, defense and aerospace, motor vehicles and Isuzu business. The Chemic

