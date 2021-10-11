Convergence (CONV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.85 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market cap of $34.98 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00205233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.