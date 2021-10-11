Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,583. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts predict that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

