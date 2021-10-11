Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. Corteva has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.