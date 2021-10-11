Cowen Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $520.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Cowen from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Shares of COST stock opened at $451.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.94. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

