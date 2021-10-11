Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $131,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

NYSE:CPG opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

