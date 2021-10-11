Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,462. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $112.94. The company has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

