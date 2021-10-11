Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 55,102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,821 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,846,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

