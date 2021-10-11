Cribstone Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 403,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,830,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300,886 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 152,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDM remained flat at $$24.73 during midday trading on Monday. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.