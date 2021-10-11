Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $165.02 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

