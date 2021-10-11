Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 590 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,393,875. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.63. 10,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

