Cribstone Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,650,000 after buying an additional 839,809 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,603,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,661 shares in the last quarter.

FREL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,299. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

