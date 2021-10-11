Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

COIHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.87. Croda International has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

