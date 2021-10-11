Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Lessened by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,670 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $2,493,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $236.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.