Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Cutera also reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. 1,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,203. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $751.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.53 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

