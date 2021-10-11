Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 47.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.14.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $635.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $281.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

