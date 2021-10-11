Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after buying an additional 456,046 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 317.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after buying an additional 223,712 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

