Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 78.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,393 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL opened at $41.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

