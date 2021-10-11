Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 794.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,050 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 930,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.10% of Huntington Bancshares worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

