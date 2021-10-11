Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.63. 27,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Danaher by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 79,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.