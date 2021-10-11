Datum (DAT) Market Cap Hits $776,738.85

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $776,738.85 and $25,108.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datum has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00199957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00094895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.