DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $27,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 41.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $113.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.