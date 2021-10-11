Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ DH opened at $45.31 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

