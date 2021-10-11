DePay 1-Day Volume Tops $46,526.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003374 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $46,526.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,868.29 or 0.99835011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.94 or 0.06088094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003085 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

