Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 32,460 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,460 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Stantec worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 44.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 92,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 4.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 173,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 166.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 148,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Stantec stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

