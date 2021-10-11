Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.73% of Orion Energy Systems worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

