Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 46,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $133.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.47. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

