Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,418,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $157.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

